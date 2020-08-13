Family Museum, community center could be used for instruction, day care

However, offering any kind of program related to children before and after school and on their days off when learning is online only might be appealing to parents, Ploehn said.

"Parents who work might want to put their kid in a four-hour class in the afternoon or in a day care type environment," he said.

As for the Community Center at 2204 Grant St., revenue there has "pretty much dried up because people just aren't renting the rooms," Schadt said. In a normal year, the center would generate between $60,000 and $70,000, with the city making up the $165,000 operating difference.

Closing the center and folding any revenue-generating programs into the Life Fitness Center is an option but, again, "the school could potentially use it for things they're talking about," Ploehn said.

That includes in-person teaching and day care. "Clearly, in the next year, that could be a win-win," he said.

No matter what happens with the Community Center — use by the school or closure — a food pantry that operates there and an Alcoholic Anonymous group that meets in an addition could continue independently, Ploehn said. That is, no city staff is involved in those uses, and the groups could continue as they are now, he said.