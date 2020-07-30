Family Museum to close Aug. 9-23, workers furloughed

The Family Museum in Bettendorf will close from Aug. 9 to 23 and staff members will be furloughed because of a decrease in attendance and revenue since reopening after COVID-19 closures in late May, according to a news release from the museum.

The decision was made with guidance from the City of Bettendorf Administration and the City Finance Department to help ensure the future of the museum’s programs and activities, the release states.

Eight open positions also will not be filled, which is a 24% decrease in staff, according to the release. Beginning Aug. 9, the museum also will no longer be open on Sundays.

The Family Museum was closed from March 17 to May 22 because of COVID-19, the release states. The museum reopened with limited capacity and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended cleaning and sanitizing protocols in place. Earlier this month, a mask requirement for guests ages 10 and older also went into effect. Despite those efforts, the release states, summer attendance was roughly 30% of a normal year, with financial losses stemming from summer camps, general admission and groups, the release states.

For more information, visit familymuseum.org.

