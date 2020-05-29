Family Museum's 'Luckey Climber' for kids will be ready soon

While the museum had hoped for a big grand opening with lots of people, especially to thank its many donors, the event may have to be more subdued because of COVID-19 precautions still in place.

Only 75 people are allowed inside the building at one time, for example.

In addition to the fun of climbing, kids will have a great destination once they reach the second floor — The Imagination Studio consisting of the Think Shop (formerly on the first floor) and the art and clay studios.

"We wanted to make something magnificent at the top," Gerdts said. "So we opened up the space, moved the Think Shop and created a space where kids can literally create anything they want to make all in one place."

The museum foundation has been fundraising for three years. Contributors include the city, Genesis Birth Center, Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, Scott County Regional Authority, Regional Development Authority and the Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation.

Luckey Climber has produced more than 100 climbers for clients worldwide, including children's museums, zoos, parks and aquariums.

