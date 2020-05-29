Family Museum's 'Luckey Climber' for kids will be ready soon

If the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't broken out, kids would already be climbing a two-story vertical maze called a Luckey Climber at the Family Museum, Bettendorf.
Construction on the $520,000 project began in January and was well on its way when the Dubuque-based installers were called back, Elly Gerdts, marketing coordinator, said.
But now that the museum has reopened, workers are expected to return next week, and the hope is that the new attraction — the only one in Iowa — will be ready in July, she said.
The vertical maze of climbing platforms is both a jungle gym and work of art and was custom-designed by the Luckey Climber company headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Construction started with installation of poles deep below the museum floor for a solid footing and then the "leaves," or platforms, that kids climb on.
All that remains is to install the netting of vinyl-coated cables — literally the safety net that keeps kids inside. Each attachment piece is hand-crimped, Gerdts said.
While the museum had hoped for a big grand opening with lots of people, especially to thank its many donors, the event may have to be more subdued because of COVID-19 precautions still in place.
Only 75 people are allowed inside the building at one time, for example.
In addition to the fun of climbing, kids will have a great destination once they reach the second floor — The Imagination Studio consisting of the Think Shop (formerly on the first floor) and the art and clay studios.
"We wanted to make something magnificent at the top," Gerdts said. "So we opened up the space, moved the Think Shop and created a space where kids can literally create anything they want to make all in one place."
The museum foundation has been fundraising for three years. Contributors include the city, Genesis Birth Center, Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, Scott County Regional Authority, Regional Development Authority and the Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation.
Luckey Climber has produced more than 100 climbers for clients worldwide, including children's museums, zoos, parks and aquariums.
