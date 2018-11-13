A Moline family of eight is safe after an overnight fire damaged their home.
Firefighters were called at 1:04 a.m., Tuesday, to 149 7th Ave.
Upon arrival Moline firefighters found a 2-story residential home with moderate smoke on the first and second floors. The fire was intense enough to break a kitchen window, which is where the fire originated.
Two adults and six children were home at the time of the fire and all occupants made it out of the house safely prior to arrival of the fire department.
The residence had working smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended food on the stove.
Property and contents losses are estimated to be about $10,000.
There were no reports of injuries.
Moline Fire Department was assisted by Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and Mid-American Energy. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was notified to lend assistance to the family.