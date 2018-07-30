The family of the boy believed to have drown last week after falling off a dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island say they think his body is still under the dock.
Hawk Newberry, 2, fell into the Mississippi River on July 24, and emergency crews have been searching the area in boats for nearly a week.
But divers who searched under the dock encountered considerable debris, including a log that temporarily trapped one diver, said John Bell, the boy's great uncle.
"I've been out here every day, and I strongly believe he's right under here — just about where he went in," Bell said Monday.
He pointed to a section of dock that is attached to and directly across from the spot where Hawk fell. The section contains a long board — nearly the width of the dock — that has trapped debris on the downriver side.
"As you can see, there's no way for debris to get out of this area," Bell said. "I stuck a long hook pole down against the board, and I couldn't feel the bottom of it."
He spoke with a Parks Department official on Monday, he said, and asked if it was possible to remove the board.
"I told him we need to free the debris, and he might pop up," Bell said. "He said he'd see about it. Finding him would ease the whole family; having a funeral for him and letting him rest at peace.
"If they pull off that board, everything should come to the surface."
Bell also spoke with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, who assured him the possibility of removing part of the dock would be investigated.
"We are working on that," Thoms confirmed Monday afternoon. "We need to research the drawings of the dock and see what's there, structurally. We first need to know how, let alone whether, we can do something."
Meanwhile, family members, including Bell, his son and his brother, Hawk's grandfather, are returning daily to the park.
"I would ask that all boaters, please, keep a lookout for him," Bell said. "I've had my boat in the water every day, and I just would ask that other boaters help in the search.
"We just have to find him."