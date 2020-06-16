Family of Clinton firefighter killed in ADM explosion and injured firefighter file suit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago law firm representing the family of a Clinton, Iowa, firefighter who was killed in an explosion while fighting a silo fire at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Grain Facility on Jan. 5, 2019, and another Clinton firefighter who was severely injured in the explosion, has filed a suit in Clinton County District Court for wrongful death and negligence.

The suit was filed June 12 by attorney Stephen Smalling of the Chicago law firm Capron & Avgerinos, and names Archer-Daniels-Midland, Bill Whitters Construction Co., and/or BWC Industrial Services, LLC, of Solon.

An explosion in grain Silo 2 at ADM’s Clinton facility killed 33-year-old Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette and severely injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain.

The lawsuit outlines numerous counts of alleged negligence against both ADM and Bill Whitters, including that ADM failed to provide accurate information about what material was actually on fire in the silo and the condition of the material.

Knowledge of the materials and its condition would have allowed firefighters, including Hosette and Cain, to use less dangerous maneuvers to extinguish the fire in the silo.

The silo was filled with gluten which had caught fire.