A family of five is homeless after a fire damaged their home Sunday in Clinton.
Firefighters were called to 1100 Pershing Boulevard at 12:33 p.m., Sunday, after a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the second flood and attic space of the two-story residential unit.
All occupants of the home safely evacuated the building, but several pets remained inside.
Fire crews entered the building, extinguished the fire, and removed the pets from the home.
The fire was under control in about 20 minutes with fire crews remaining on the scene for about four hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Fulton (Ill.) Fire Department assisted Clinton firefighters.