Family of woman killed in Davenport fire working on recovery

Marissa Lard’s son, Markyus, defined her.

“She was all about Ky,” Troy Lard, Marissa’s father, said on Monday. “She liked to travel here and there with cousins, see different things, but mainly, she was about Ky and taking care of him and trying to give him a pretty good experience.”

That meant ensuring the boy, who is 4, had all of his basic needs met, Troy Lard, of Houston, Texas, said.

“She loved her son immensely,” he said.

Marissa Lard, 31, of Davenport, died on Dec. 23, killed by smoke inhalation during a fire at an apartment complex at 1650 W. 42nd St., according to the Davenport Fire Department. Another person was critically injured.

Monday, Troy Lard said the person injured by the fire is Markyus, who sustained serious burns.

The boy is being treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas, but was not doing too well, Troy said.

The injuries are painful and Ky is less sedated at the moment than he was while being treated in Iowa City, he said, “So, he’s dealing more with the pain now."

Troy Lard is now trying to ensure that Ky has what he needs. He is working to gain custody of his grandson.

“That boy is fearless, energetic, always smiling and laughing, and having fun,” Troy said.

He has also started a GoFundMe to help pay for the boy's treatment, he said. It is titled “Ky’s Medical Expenses.”

There was, of course, more to Marissa than her love for Ky.

She was headstrong, a very independent woman, Troy said. But she also was jovial.

“A lot of people would say she was goofy,” he said. “Yeah, she liked to laugh.”

Marissa also liked to spend time with her family and tried to make sure her young son had a good relationship with them too, Troy said.

She was a dietary aide for Masonic Iowa.

“Hard worker,” he said. “She really enjoyed her job.”

Marissa was trying to build a career, rather than just have a job, because, “She wanted stability,” he said.

The fire remained under investigation as of Monday. Details about what may have caused the fire, where it started and the condition of the building were not released.

The fire was reported at 2:23 p.m. and when emergency responders arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front windows of two separate floors on the three-story building.

Firefighters found Lard and her son on the third floor and rescued another person from a balcony on the second. That third person was not hurt.

The fire’s damage meant the building’s occupants could not return immediately and the Red Cross assisted them, the department said. Firefighters stayed on site for hours to prevent the fire from restarting.