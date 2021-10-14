Family of woman killed when crossing street meet at site for National Pedestrian Awareness Month

Leanna Boore was driving a rental moving van to Nevada to help a friend who was in the process of moving when she learned that her mother, 60-year-old Larita Hoeck, had been struck by a pickup in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at West Locust Street.
The crash occurred at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 7, during one of the busiest times of the day.
Boore made it to her mom’s side at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, as fast as she could.
On Thursday, Boore, her children, stepmother and friends, gathered at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection where her mother was struck to remind drivers October is National Pedestrian Awareness Month.
“When I was at the hospital with my mom at Iowa City I was thinking about how tragic this is and I wanted to honor her in some way,” Boore said.
Hoeck, who was born and raised in Davenport, walked everywhere, and she had her routine.
“She never drove,” Boore said. “She walked everywhere she went. People driving down Locust Street everyday probably have seen her, many times, walking along pulling her cart.” Boore pointed at the cart that was leaning against a utility pole on the northeast corner of West Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue. Hoeck had had this particular cart for three years.
Boore stood on that corner Thursday with a sign that said, “My mother started here.”
“She had just gone to Hy-Vee to get bread and an apple pie,” Boore said. “That was at 4:42 p.m. I have the receipt. She was headed to Dollar General.” That store, located at 2604 W. Locust St., is about three blocks from the Hy-Vee located at 2351 W. Locust St. Her mom suffered five skull fractures in the crash.
If any good came out of this, Boore said her mom was an organ donor. She donated her liver, kidneys and lungs to people who need them.
“I’m still in grief because she’s gone,” Boore said. “That was my mom and I want her back, but at least she gets to give those gifts of life.”
Leanna Boore’s stepmother, Jayne Boore, said Hoeck lived at Marycrest Senior Apartments. That campus is located at 1607 W. 12th St.
“During the week she would go to Buffalo and stay with her grandchildren so that Leanna could work,” Jayne Boore said.
Jayne Boore was shocked at how hard it was to cross the busy intersection. “
“I was just crossing from that side to this side and three cars turned right in front of me as I was walking toward them,” she said. “The public just doesn’t pay attention.”
When it comes to crosswalks at intersections, police have said that in Iowa the pedestrians have the right of way.
Hoeck, Jayne Boore said, was crossing when she was supposed to be crossing and was pulling her cart.
At some point, Jayne Boore said, her stepdaughter would like to see what can be done to make Davenport more pedestrian-friendly as Iowa City is.
An idea would be to have some sort of flashing signs at intersections to let drivers know someone is, or could be, in the intersection crossing the street, she said.
Maybe a system that could tell pedestrians in a loud, clear voice when it is safe to cross an intersection.
Whatever it takes to help ensure that no pedestrian crossing the street legally is struck again, Jayne Boore said.