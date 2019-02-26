Family Resources has named Jeannette Archer-Simons as the new president of the non-profit organization.
Archer-Simons, a Davenport native, will begin March 18.
She replaces Mary Macumber Schmidt, who led Family Resources for 3½ years before leaving in November to join Trinity Health Foundation.
Rob Woodall, Family Resources' board chair and director of global plant operations at Arconic in Riverdale, said Archer-Simons "brings with her experience working with non-profit social service agencies, proven track record of community collaboration, and passion for serving the community."
She has many years of experience in leading human service organizations on the East coast. For the past five years, she has led Open Door Shelter, a social service homeless and housing agency in Connecticut.
At Open Door Shelter, she was responsible for the non-profit's strategic operations plan and its leadership to align services with federal and state standards for shelters, housing and case management. She also negotiated collaborative agreements including partnerships with a community health center, job training delivered by a workforce organization and the local community college, as well as community collaboration in delivering social services in the region and state.
"I love the Quad-Cities," Archer-Simons said in a news release. "I’m thrilled to return to my hometown and honored to lead Family Resources as we continue to impact our community’s most vulnerable population."
Since 1849, the Davenport-based Family Resources has provided a safe place for children, families and individuals.
"By working to further develop community collaborations we will build on our experience and success in partnership with others committed to a strong community," she added. "I look forward to meeting our community partners to identify and develop opportunities for collective action."