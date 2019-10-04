Family Resources has removed the "interim" from Nicole Cisne Durbin's title.
The Davenport social service agency named Cisne Durbin as its president last week.
“Nicole has provided leadership in various capacities as the director of survivor services, chief operating officer and interim president," said Family Resources Board Chair Rob Woodall, the director of global plant operations at Arconic in Riverdale. "Nicole’s experience with Family Resources and passion for the mission is what is needed to lead the agency forward."
Cisne Durbin moved to the Quad-Cities to pursue her Master’s in community counseling at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities, and upon graduating began her career at Family Resources. After beginning her career as a sexual abuse therapist, she has worked there for 12 years.
She provided leadership during the regionalization of survivor services, resulting in Family Resources becoming only one of two Iowa organizations to hold all three service contracts – comprehensive sexual and domestic abuse services and sheltering and housing services. With the new contracts, Family Resources has dramatically increased the number of survivors it serves, in some instances, more than doubling its impact.
In 2015, she was promoted to program officer and provided leadership to all departments within the organization. In 2018, she served as the COO and interim president. Her leadership style focuses on community collaboration and partnerships.
“My family chose the Quad-Cities as our home in large part because of my career here," she said in a news release. "The dedication and passion our employees have for our mission is contagious. I have watched us navigate the waters of uncertainty and pull together to do what is best for our community, and the individuals and families we serve."
With a 170-year history, Family Resources continues to adapt to change and become stronger with each evolution, she said. "I am looking forward to enhancing existing partnerships as well as forging new ones in order to make all the communities we serve even stronger.”
Family Resources' mission is "to strengthen children, families and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions." For more information, visit to www.famres.org.