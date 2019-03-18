Reservations now are being taken for Family Resources' annual Opening Doors Gala: A Black Tie A-Fair on Friday, April 12, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
The evening includes live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dinner, and a live and silent auction. Local entertainers, magician David Casas, and juggler Zach Metzler will perform strolling entertainment during the cocktail hour. Singer Freddy Allen will perform live.
As Family Resources’ largest fundraiser of the year, the gala hosts nearly 400 attendees and raises funds to fill critical needs across the Davenport-based agency. Last year, Family Resources provided direct services and awareness trainings to more than 37,000 individuals in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
“We are fortunate enough to be surrounded by gracious community members, businesses and volunteers who collaborate with our team to provide for the communities we serve,” said Chief Operating Officer Nicole Cisne Durbin. By attending the gala, guests ensure the continuation of crucial services such as survivor services, emergency housing, foster group care and mental health services.
To reserve a seat or table, visit famres.org/calendar. Cocktail attire is requested.
Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating to this event, should contact Family Resources’ Development Officer at nladlee@famres.org or 563-468-2140. For sneak peeks on auction items, visit us on Facebook or Instagram.