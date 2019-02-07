The fifth annual wine tasting fundraiser for Family Resources will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, 5195 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.
The evening will include wine tastings paired with a selection of antipasti prepared by Chef Patrick Trainor. Biaggi’s also offers participants the opportunity to buy wine at wholesale prices during the event.
Proceeds will support Family Resources services.
Tickets, at $50, are available online at www.famres.org under the calendar section until 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Contributions can be made online at www.famres.org by clicking on "Donate Now."
For more information, contact Nisha Ladlee, director of development, at 563-468-2140 or nladlee@famres.org.