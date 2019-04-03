Family Resources will hold its annual Opening Doors Gala: A Black Tie A-Fair Friday, April 12 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. The largest fundraiser for Family Resources, the gala will raise funds to provide direct services and awareness training in the Quad-Cities. Funds will help continue services such as survivor services, emergency housing, foster group care and mental health services.
“The gala is a celebration of the work we do, in partnership with other organizations to build a strong community," Family Resources President Jeannette Archer-Simons said in a news release. "It is hard to believe that we have impacted families and children in this area for 170 years, but would be even harder to imagine the depth of work getting done without the amazing contributions of those who support our work."
Entertainment will include hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. Magician David Casas and juggler Zach Metzler will perform strolling entertainment during the cocktail hour, while singer Freddy Allen will perform live and guest emcee Decker Ploehn will lead the program.
To reserve a seat or table, visit famres.org/calendar. Cocktail attire is requested. For more information or to sponsor or donate to the event, contact nladlee@famres.org or 563-468-2140.