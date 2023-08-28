Family Resources will host the annual Raising Hope fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday aboard the Celebration Belle, 2501 River Drive, Moline.

This year, the gala will once again be in person and feature an evening cruising on the Mississippi River. Boarding will be at 5:45 p.m. and attire is dressy casual.

Family Resources is a non-profit that offers human services to support successful lives to build strong communities. It partners with community members, local organizations and businesses to help empower individuals and families in need.

For more than 16 years, the annual gala has been the single largest source of flexible funding and it has allowed staff to support many of the free programs and social services offered to the community.

Tickets are $75 per person, including a drink ticket; or $600 per table of eight. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.famres.org/hope.