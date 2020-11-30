Family restaurant opening soon in former Jack & Jill in Coal Valley

She clearly does not want people waiting around for service. “It will be kind of a quick-service restaurant, but trying to focus on having as much local produce, eggs and meat.”

The menu won’t be lavish.

“For now, it’s going to be breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries,” added Benedict. “We have a few local girls who are going to do cookies and bagels, cinnamon rolls and things like that. All things that you come to the drive through and get or come inside and get -- sit down, more of a quick service thing.

“We will have Belgium Village Sandwiches.We will be purchasing their sandwiches wholesale from them. We are going to start with 2-3 different reubens, and their Vande Raisin sandwich. And grill them up in house or have the possibility of you picking one up and taking one home and grilling it. They will be made and packaged for you and you will just have to heat it.”

Benedict wants the restaurant to be for all types, including someone wanting to go there and work a little.