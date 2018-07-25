Running came into Carol Hansen Montgomery’s life at the age of 40, mostly because she was “really stressed out” at the time.
“Friends of mine were running and I thought I’d give it a try,” Montgomery, who was in the middle of writing a dissertation while attending Drexel University in Philadelphia, said. “I needed to try something.”
Soon enough, she began entering races and finished most near the lead in her age group.
A few years into her newfound passion, in the early 1980s, Montgomery read about a growing road race in the pages of Runner’s World, a running-focused magazine.
She remembers being surprised to learn the location of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this is happening in my hometown,’” Montgomery said. “I got really excited.”
Montgomery was born in Davenport and attended Immaculate Conception Academy, the former Catholic girls’ high school that is now part of the Palmer College of Chiropractic campus. After high school, she moved to Pennsylvania to attend Bryn Mawr College and stayed primarily on the east coast during her career as a library researcher and professor.
Thanks to the Bix and occasional accompanying family reunions, Montgomery has always had a reason to return to Davenport.
Montgomery, now 83, has kept up a steady running and walking routine. She plans to toe the starting line on Brady Street for the seventh time on Saturday.
She’ll be traveling from her part-time home in Ocean City, New Jersey, to Davenport with her partner, Herb Townsend, who plans to try to break the event’s 80-plus age group record. The pair participate in road races almost every weekend in Ocean City and Naples, Florida, where they live during the winter.
Joining them in the race, along with thousands of other runners, will be more out-of-towners and avid runners from Montgomery’s family: Her 59-year-old son, David Fenichel, and grandsons, ages 15 and 19, are coming into town from Malibu, California.
Ahead of his first Bix, the 19-year-old, Andrew Fenichel, said he has been primed about “all of the hills.”
“I know that the Bix is like a whole other animal,” Fenichel said, who completed his first half-marathon in Santa Barbara last month.
Fenichel, a rising sophomore at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is looking forward to running the “iconic” road race and documenting parts of it on this YouTube channel.
The 7-miler will pose another first for him: Participating in the same race as his grandmother, whose story he calls “inspiring.”
“She’s the coolest,” Fenichel said.
Montgomery’s story, as it relates to the Bix, begins in 1989 when she competed in the race for the first time at the age of 54 and remembers thinking, “My time was a lot slower than I thought it’d be.”
Fond memories also came to mind while running past a house Kirkwood Boulevard where her grandmother used to live.
Montgomery also ran it in July 2005, a few months after placing second in the over-70 age group at the Boston Marathon. Only four women over 70 finished the 26.2-mile course. Montgomery's placement in the marathon granted her a spot in the elite corral at the starting line of the Bix, nearby Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers, among others.
“I nearly got trampled,” Montgomery said. “It was fun, though.”
Although Montgomery typically walks more than she runs — she likes to say she walks with running breaks — the sport and community remain a big part of her life.
In 2012, she wrote a book, called "Tapping the Fountain of Youth," profiling 28 female runners over the age of 50. It features a foreword by Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon.
"I sort of can't not run," she said. "I feel bad if I don't run. And it makes me feel strong. I can do a lot of things people my age can't do."
As far as running memories go, more will surely be made at Saturday’s 44th annual Bix.
“The fact that all three of us, at all these different phases of our lives and different phases of our running careers, can stand on the same start line and hopefully finish on the same finish line ... it’s pretty cool,” Fenichel said. “It brings us together.”
If all goes according to plan, Fenichel and other family members will greet Montgomery at the finish line on Saturday.
She guesses that will be a highlight of the family's time together.
“It will be great to see them,” she said. “They live too far away.”