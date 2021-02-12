Family reunited at the Q-C Airport
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and their name will not be released pending a formal interview to be conducted by the Iowa DCI.
- Updated
DES MOINES -- Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses, and limit on public gatherings are being lifted.
- Updated
A closed Davenport hotel that has faced a number of fire, life safety and health code violations will come down this spring.
- Updated
One man is dead and another was injured after the vehicle they were riding in went into the Mississippi River near the I-74 bridge constructio…
- Updated
It was ours to lose, and we wasted no time.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning.
- Updated
The Rock Island County coroner has identified a man killed Sunday when a car he was riding in was driven into the Mississippi river.
- Updated
Davenport police arrested a man who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and then shot at her as she tried to escape.
- Updated
A man was arrested Friday morning for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in Davenport.
- Updated
The mass exodus by department heads in Moline in recent years was attributable by some as the result of “micromanagement” by elected officials.