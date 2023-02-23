When Erica Carranza planned the opening of Restaurante Sabor Catracho, they knew from social media reactions that it would get busy. What they didn't expect was the line forming outside her family's restaurant an hour before they opened the doors.

"It was harder than we thought for sure, but we pulled through," Carranza said. "Sunday was equally as busy."

Carranza said she was excited to see so many customers from the get-go, all helping to make her mother and co-owner's dream a reality.

Restaurante Sabor Catracho, located at 2006 16th St., Moline, opened to the public Feb. 18. Its hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Carranza and her parents, serves a variety of Honduran and other Central American dishes.

Carranza, 23, said she grew up eating what is on the menu, spending most of her life in New York before moving here with family to join her father, who previously moved to the area.

"In our menu we tried to include a little bit of everything, because my family is is diverse," Carranza said.

Both her parents lived in Honduras before immigrating to the U.S. Carranza's mother, Sandra Carranza, had long held the dream of opening a restaurant, but the language barrier kept that dream from being realized. Once Carranza was old enough, she decided to help her mother start the business.

It took less than a month after signing the lease to get the restaurant ready to open, Carranza said, thanks to help from her family. The business is entirely family-run, with Sandra Carranza in charge of the kitchen.

The response from the community has been wonderful, Carranza said, and while they don't know just what the future holds, the family hopes to start hosting events in the future.

"We are super grateful with everyone just coming in and trying it," Carranza said. "Some people that don't even know anything about it, but they're like, 'We want to try it.'"