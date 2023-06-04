At least one man's remains have been found in the partially collapsed The Davenport apartment building, his family said.

Branden Colvin Sr.'s family was notified Saturday that he had been found deceased. The city has not announced that remains have been found.

Two other men are still unaccounted for: Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. They are also believed to be in the building.

Part of the building at 324 Main Street collapsed around 5 p.m., May 28. All three men are believed to have been home at the time.

Members of his family have been at the site constantly since the collapse. One of his sons, Branden Colvin Jr., has been sleeping at the site and graduated from Rock Island High School on Saturday.

At the city's latest press conference, held Friday morning, Mayor Mike Matson said he could not disclose if remains had been found yet. The next press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

