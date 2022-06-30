 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Fans are ecstatic about the return of JDC

With a host of COVID-19 guidelines last year and an outright cancellation in 2020, the John Deere Classic has returned with full force. Thursday morning, golf fanatics and JDC first-timers alike piled onto the course to watch the pros tee off for the first round of the tournament.

062922-qc-spt-jdc-08.jpg

Golfers and spectators walk past the clubhouse during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic on Wednesday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

While JDC has a special place in the hearts of Quad City natives, the beauty of the course, the warm weather and the excitement in the air was lost on no one. Lockport, Ill. resident Kathy Sakats is a first time JDC attendee but has been to numerous golf tournaments in her lifetime. Accompanying her husband, who is volunteering at the Classic, Sakats noted the course’s splendor.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is beautiful.’ This is a perfect spot,” Sakats said, referring to the body of water that the 17th hole overlooks.

Sakats mentioned that while watching golf may not be her favorite activity, getting the live experience allows the sport to take on a new meaning in her eyes.

Similarly to Sakats, Montgomery, Ill. resident Brandon Huxhold made the trip to JDC to attend the tournament for the first time. A part of a John Deere family, Huxhold felt great pride in getting the opportunity to make the tournament this year.

“I love this tournament because it’s very relaxed, and we love John Deere, so it’s fun seeing all the tractors,” he said.

Excitedly, Huxhold’s son, Xander Huxhold, added, “I have a bunch of tractor toys!”

Brandon Huxhold expressed joy in being able to attend live sporting events again, saying he and his family are excited to see all the tournament has to offer.

063022-qc-spt-jdc-nf-73.jpg

Spectators watch a group putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Jefferson City, Mo. residents Barbara Blankenship and Carol Stow have attended JDC for a few years. The two described themselves as “big golfers and big golf fans.” Despite 2021’s COVID restrictions, Stow described last year’s JDC experience as “perfect.”

“It’s a beautiful place to watch great golf,” Stow said.

“This is an awesome event,” added Blankenship.

A former resident of the Quad Cities, Stow shared just how meaningful JDC is to her. “I love the Quad Cities and love coming back and seeing some of the familiar sites,” she said.

062922-qc-spt-jdc-21.jpg

Spectators watch a group tee off on the 10th hole during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Regardless of their hometown or golf experience, spectators anticipate a weekend full of good eats and drinks, beautiful weather and great golf at this year’s John Deere Classic.

