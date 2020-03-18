Fareway, Dollar General set special hours for elderly and medically fragile to shop

Grocery stores will remain open.
Although the size of public crowds in Iowa and Illinois is being limited because of the COVID-19 virus, grocery stores are exempt, said Tina Pottoff, senior vice president of communications for West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee.
Some stores, including Fareway and Dollar General, are creating special hours for the elderly and/or those who are considered high-risk. They also are reducing overall hours to allow for more cleaning and restocking.
Fareway, based in Boone, Iowa, has new hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The reduced hours will allow for additional cleaning and sanitation measures, as well as time for restocking inventory, according to a news release from the company.
As part of the new hours, the first hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19, according to the release.
The idea is that these high-risk customers can avoid busier, more crowded times.
Dollar General Corp., based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, also is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour of shopping be dedicated to the elderly and will close stores one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, according to a news release.
Stores set their own hours, so the times will vary by location.
