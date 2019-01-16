U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Wednesday announced that some Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will reopen temporarily in the coming days to perform certain limited services for farmers and ranchers.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) among them will be:
- Clinton County Service Center, 1212 17th Ave., Dewitt, 563-659-3456
- Jackson County Service Center, 601 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, 563-652-3237
The USDA has recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices on Thursday, Friday and Tuesday during normal business hours. Offices will be closed for the federal Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday.
Staff will be available to assist with farm loans and to ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service deadline.
Staff members will be available at certain FSA offices to help producers with specific services, including:
- Processing payments made on or before December 31, 2018.
- Continuing expiring financing statements.
- Opening mail to identify priority items.
Additionally, as an intermittent incidental duty, staff may release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by producers.
Information on the locations of FSA offices to be open during this three-day window are posted:
- On the USDA website: https://www.usda.gov/
- On Twitter at @SecretarySonny and @USDA
- On the USDA’s Facebook site
While staff will be available in person during the three-day window, most available services can be handled over the phone. Farmers with loan deadlines during the lapse in funding do not need to make payments until the government shutdown ends.
Services that will not be available include:
- New direct or facility loans
- New Farm loan guarantees
- New marketing assistance loans
- New applications for Market Facilitation Program (MFP)
- Certification of 2018 production for MFP payments
- Dairy Margin Protection Program
- Disaster assistance programs.
While Jan. 15 had been the original deadline for producers to apply for MFP, farmers have been unable to apply since Dec. 28, when FSA offices closed because of the lapse in federal funding.
Perdue has extended the MFP application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices end up being closed, once the government shutdown ends.
For more information on MFP, go to www.farmers.gov/manage/mfp