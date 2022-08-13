 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IN BRIEF

Farmall reunion

Farmall reunion for all retirees will be held at the Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline, Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon. Questions please contact Dick Truitt, 309-738-1409.

