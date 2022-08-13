Farmall reunion for all retirees will be held at the Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline, Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon. Questions please contact Dick Truitt, 309-738-1409.
Farmall reunion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before.
The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.
A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the term…
East Moline has been awarded $23.7 million from RAISE grant to help make infrastructure improvements that will connect downtown all the way to the Rust Belt.
Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
Scott County authorities have charged a Davenport man, alleging he sexually abused a child.
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there.
There was a shooting about 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Skatepark. The victim, a 19-year-old man, has died of his injuries.
ESCP has been in the Davenport community for years. In 2020, new owners took over and grew the company from 23 employees to 68.
A 16-year-old female is pending charges after causing a short pursuit with a police officer and causing an accident in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road in Bettendorf on Friday, Aug. 5.