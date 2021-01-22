Farmer, sports turf entrepreneur Steve Bush dies of heart attack Friday at age 57

“He believed in his workers, and he took care of his people,” Coyne added.

Taylor Ridge farmer Tom Mueller said he had known Steve Bush for decades.

“I knew him when he first started farming, and as I recall he was an Outstanding Farmer in the State of Illinois with the Jaycees, and then I know he sold seed corn because I remember buying Wyffels seed corn from him for several years. Then he got into the turf business when agriculture was going through tough times and did amazingly well. He worked hard and developed that business, and it became a huge success.”

Mueller said Bush’s first contract for his sports turf business was the TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis.

On the company’s website, Bush explained the history of his business:

“I went to school for agronomy and planned to be a farmer, but that market tanked in the mid ’80s, so my wife and I got into landscaping. I bought a grass seeder and was seeding old ladies’ yards until I heard John Deere was going to build a golf course. I started driving out there every day and finally found a guy with the PGA Tour and told him I could help build the course. He said to give him a quote, so that meant I had to go to the library and learn how to build a golf course first.”