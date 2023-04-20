April rains have caused the Quad-Cities to bloom, and farmers' markets soon will host booths filled with flowers, spring produce and handmade goods.

Some vendors have already made their way to the Freight House Farmers' Market lot, Operations Manager Missy Carter said, setting up to sell asparagus, lettuce, baked goods and more.

"We're all kind of gearing up and getting pretty excited about having that big push for summer season," Carter said. "(We'll) see our old customers, make some new friends, listen to some music and have a good time."

Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, will open its outdoor market for the summer season May 6, adding to the Freight House indoor market that runs year-round. The market will celebrate its opening with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson ringing the bell, a birthday celebration with Progressive Action for the Common Good and an Earth Day fair.

The market will run 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through the end of October. In the event of flooding, Carter said, the Saturday and Sunday markets will move to the Scott County Administration Center parking lot, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Here is a roundup of more Quad-Cities farmers' markets, preparing for their opening days:

The QC Farmers' Market is currently in its preseason market, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through April at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.

The Bettendorf Farmers' Market will open to the public May 1 at 2850 18th St. The market is open 2:30-5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through the end of October.

The Davenport Farmers' Market will open May 3 on the east side of NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road. The market is open 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through the end of October.

The East Moline Farmers' Market will open May 3 at 1140 Avenue of the Cities. The market is open 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays until Oct. 28.

The Moline Farmers' Market will open June 3 at 4500 16th St. The market is open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 28.