Farmers remain optimistic as planting season winds down

“Prices have definitely taken it on the chin since the pandemic hit," Zecher said. "We were just seeing some light at the end of the tunnel in regards to some of the trade deals.”

The hit taken on by hog and cattle farmers extends to those who grow corn and soybeans, as those two crops go into feed for livestock. Add in the decreased demand for ethanol as gasoline prices plummeted in recent weeks and people are driving less as some employees are allowed to work from home.

“It’s been on numerous fronts. The ag commodity prices are really dismal right now,” Zecher said.

Mike Paustian, who raises pigs in Walcott and is president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, said the aid package is a positive development.

“I’m hoping it will help some family farms survive until things can get better so I think it’s a good step in the right direction. It’s certainly not going to make anyone whole … every little bit helps and this will certainly help stop some of the bleeding,” he said.

And while most meat processing facilities have reopened in the Midwest, Paustian said those facilities have yet to get back up to 100% capacity. In fact, they may not with social distancing and other mitigation steps taken for the workspaces of employees at the large facilities.