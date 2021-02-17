Farmers to Families Food Box distribution site moving to Credit Island

Because of the overwhelming response, Davenport's Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will relocate to Credit Island on Friday from the Florian Keene parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park in order to facilitate a more efficient drive-thru pick-up.

Struggling QC families seeking free food assistance overwhelmed the Florian Keene parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park last Friday, Feb. 12, causing traffic congestion on River Drive and growing public safety concerns among Davenport city officials, according to a press release.

The new site is located two miles west of Modern Woodmen Park at 2200 West River Drive in Davenport.

“We are confident this change will enable us to help more people, more safely and more efficiently," Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said in a press release on behalf of Virtual Technology Group, the all-volunteer local organization that operates the Quad Cities distribution site for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The family-sized boxes include a healthy balance of protein, produce, and dairy items that will be distributed beginning at 11 a.m. each Friday at Credit Island until supplies run out, according to Davenport city officials.