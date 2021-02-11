Farmers to Families Food Box has new location, hours

Beginning Friday the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will be located in the Florian Keene parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park. The location is near the intersection of River Drive and South Gaines Street in Davenport.

All in need are welcome and there is no pre-approval or verification required.

“Our goal is simply to help mitigate the hunger and food insecurity created by the job losses and economic hardship resulting from the pandemic,” Assistant Program Coordinator Barbara Shinbori said.

The family-sized boxes include a healthy balance of protein, produce and dairy items and will be distributed by “drive-through” pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. Those wishing to receive food boxes should enter the parking lot at the traffic light on River Drive at Western Avenue; remain inside their vehicles; and, follow the directions provided by volunteers. The site will close at 4:30 p.m. or earlier, if supplies run-out due to increased demand.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program was announced in 2020 by the USDA as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

To date the organization has distributed nearly 20,000 boxes of food, free-of-charge, to thousands of local families suffering the economic fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of supplemental food assistance.

Quad-City Times​

