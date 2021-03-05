'Fast, then slow': How segments of Q-C economy have recovered from COVID-19

The company added more than 100 new employees at its Clinton factory and more than 140 people at its Davenport factory in 2020. The Clinton factory also kicked off a $140 million expansion in May, which will add new processing and packaging lines to produce Purina’s pet food products.

The new processing and packaging areas are expected to be commissioned near the end of 2021 and in full operation in 2022.

The expansion will result in a total of 60 additional jobs added at the facility, which currently employs nearly 500 people.

The Quad-Cities food production boom has also included cannabis production.

Green Thumb Industries, with a cultivation center in Rock Island, has continued to add people to their team during the pandemic, said Greg Flickinger, senior vice president of operations and supply chain.