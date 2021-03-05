'Fast, then slow': How segments of Q-C economy have recovered from COVID-19

The Quad-Cities' economy continued to recover from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020, but at a slower, uneven pace than witnessed this summer.
A fast economic recovery and initial broad-based gains triggered by federal stimulus spending in May waned by late fall as COVID-19 cases mounted, according to a new report.
"We've been seeing recovery over time for primary industries," said Julie Forsythe, senior vice president or business & economic growth at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. "The business-to-business and business-to-consumer (sectors) — the whole hospitality industry, of course — has been greatly impacted and is still having pains as the states begin to open and (business) restrictions are easing a bit.
"And it remains to be seen (the positive effects) of the vaccination progress," Forsythe said. "Those are the companies that are having the hardest time recovering. But, they are leveraging as many resources as possible to continue to stay viable," including the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, coupled with other assistance programs at the federal, state and local level.
The Quad Cities Chamber this week issued its latest quarterly market report, summarizing trends and economic activity witnessed within the region’s business sectors at the end of 2020.
A prolonged, slow recovery from the depths of a sharp economic plunge in March and April continued throughout late summer and early fall, according to the report.
In October, consumer spending was near back to normal, prior to the pandemic, then waned as COVID-19 cases mounted in late fall and early winter.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, economic activity across the region slumped, dipping below 2019 levels, particularly for the hospitality, food and beverage and retail industries.
Quad-Cities area job growth stagnated, growing by less than 2% from June to December, after having recovered about one-third of the 17,400 non-farm jobs — or about 9.5% of metro area employment pre-COVID-19 — shed in April.
Q-C area unemployment reached 16% in April, higher than the nation as a whole, but quickly fell to a rate of 5.3% in December.
Bright spots, though, remain.
The number of identified and named business attraction and expansion projects continued to outpace expectations.
From July to December, 42 companies announced relocation or expansion projects in the region, compared to 29 the same time last year, according to the chamber.
Workforce availability remained a major factor for companies locating or expanding in the region, the report states. Schools, colleges and universities continued to partner with industry for creative solutions to meet workforce demand.
"There is a lot of (project) activity. People are making plans for potential expansions in those primary sectors" of manufacturing, agriculture innovation, defense, warehouse and logistics, Forsythe said. "Some of those companies are not experiencing the same revenues as they did last year, but it remains to be steady."
Businesses planning to expand, though, still look for more certainty in the economy, which will impact expansion timelines, Forsythe said.
Manufacturing moved at a steady pace at the end of 2020.
"If you look across Illinois at the different metro regions, the Quad Cities has done the best in terms of the recovery compared to other regions, because of the manufacturing anchor that's in place," said Kenneth Kriz, an economics professor at the University of Illinois-Springfield, who authored part of the report.
Manufacturing recovering
Area manufacturers reported sales returning to pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of 2020. Companies added automation to increase production speeds and bridge workforce gaps, while making plans for expansion.
Among them, is Rock Island-based Crawford Company.
Crawford retained Seaberg’s west Davenport operations and its 78-person workforce in the Quad Cities. And the company plans to add welders, CNC operators and other positions.
While the firm's residential, commercial and industrial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing business continued to experience downturns, its custom manufacturing and fabrication business continues to improve, Crawford Company owner Jim Maynard said.
Increased RV sales led to higher demand for trailer hitches produced at Seaberg. The uptick prompted Seaberg to add a third shift in late February.
"About 50% to 60% of our business is still commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical installations," Maynard said. "And that market has suffered severely. Our volumes are half (of normal). So what we've done is re-gear ourselves into the manufacturing, and was one of the reasons for the purchase of Seaberg, realizing that this COVID was going to hurt commercial real estate. Everyone is working from home. Nobody's building buildings. Period. We realized we needed something else to fill that gap."
Crawford Company projects 10% company-wide growth in 2021 with the addition of Seaberg and improving markets for its manufacturing and fabrication business.
However, hiccups in supply chain and a skilled labor shortage continue to pose problems.
"We're having a hard time filling some of the positions," Maynard said.
Lead time for products have tripled for some manufacturers, according to the chamber report. And rising costs of plastics, lumber, aluminum, copper and steel have resulted in manufacturers passing along more cost to customers.
Keith Gerks, director of operations for Seaberg Manufacturing, said cost of materials have increased two-and-a-half to three times what they were a year ago.
"And it's a challenge just being able to find enough material to do a job," Gerks said. "A lot of these suppliers don't want to hold inventory, because they're having to pay so much for it."
Food manufacturing boom
More people eating at home and fewer people dining out has also fueled a food manufacturing boom in the Quad-Cities, for both people and pets, according to the chamber.
Pet-food maker Nestle Purina is looking to fill positions in the Quad-Cities area to support new processing and packaging lines to meet a growing demand from pet owners for nutritious pet foods.
Both the Clinton and Davenport locations are hiring for roles in maintenance, logistics and administration.
The company added more than 100 new employees at its Clinton factory and more than 140 people at its Davenport factory in 2020. The Clinton factory also kicked off a $140 million expansion in May, which will add new processing and packaging lines to produce Purina’s pet food products.
The new processing and packaging areas are expected to be commissioned near the end of 2021 and in full operation in 2022.
The expansion will result in a total of 60 additional jobs added at the facility, which currently employs nearly 500 people.
The Quad-Cities food production boom has also included cannabis production.
Green Thumb Industries, with a cultivation center in Rock Island, has continued to add people to their team during the pandemic, said Greg Flickinger, senior vice president of operations and supply chain.
"Our current staffing in 184 (people) for the site, and we've seen a lot of that growth throughout the year," Flickinger said. "We hired a total of 85 people during 2020, during the pandemic, when many were struggling to find opportunities, and there were furloughs and layoffs. We were continuing to grow and provide jobs. And now, as we look forward, we're looking at business conditions, which continue to be favorable. Although, competition is increasing."
Within the next couple of months, Flickinger said the company plans to hire for an addition 20 to 25 positions, with potential for hiring upwards of a total of 40 to 50 more people in 2021.
"As the state of Illinois continues to grow in the cannabis industry, we're reinvesting not only in our operations, but in the communities," Flickinger said. "We increased our cultivation, so the number of plants. We increased our ability to process, and effectively close to a doubling of the size of the facility."
Green Thumb Industries produces a range of cannabis products for medical and adult-use, from lotions and transdermals to edibles and cannabis flower.
"Our continued growth has been a combination of acceptance (of recreational use) and patients seeing us an alternative to traditional medicine," Flickinger said.
Other Quad-Cities food companies reporting strong sales include ice-cream manufacturer Whitey's Ice Cream, Inc. in Moline; packaged snacks company Sweet Tooth Snacks of Rock Island; and Coca-Cola distributor Atlantic Bottling Company in Walcott.
Retail, travel and stimulus spending
Local retail, travel and entertainment, however, "continues to be a drag on the economy," as consumer spending shifts online and many Americans still await to get vaccinated, said Kriz, the University of Illinois-Springfield economist.
"Regional retail, that's going to be the last to heal," Kriz said, adding it may never fully recover to what it once was as consumer behavior has changed at unprecedented speed, forcing retailers to reset and rebuild their businesses.
"The question becomes: How much of a retracement are we going to see back toward an old normal?" Kriz said. "Or, is this going to be a new normal where retail is going to be a slightly smaller part of a regional economy?"
Some sectors, including travel and tourism, are not likely to recover until vaccinations and easing of COVID-19 restrictions become more widespread, Kriz said.
"You could pump $1 trillion into that (travel) sector. All it's going to do is keep them afloat," he said. "We really aren't dealing with stimulus in a lot of sectors. We're dealing with survival. We're dealing with rescue, essentially."
Kriz questioned how much of the direct payments of $1,400 to many Americans included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill being debated in Congress will help stimulate local and regional economies.
"Stimulus checks is a good-sounding idea politically," Kriz. "From an economic standpoint, economists worry how much of it is really going to (lead to increased consumer spending) versus people saving" and paying off debt.
Rather, Kriz argues more focus should be placed on extending and raising unemployment benefits, which will have a more immediate impact on stimulating local and regional economies.
The House-passed stimulus bill extends unemployment benefits to Aug. 29 and increases aid by $400 a week. The bill also includes aid to state and local governments, help for schools and the airline industry, tax breaks for lower-earners and families with children, and subsidies for health insurance.
But the emergence of new faster-spreading and more severe COVID-19 variants has introduced a significant level of economic uncertainty, even as efforts to vaccinate Americans gain steam, according to the chamber report.
"This uncertainty is a negative sign for future economic growth, as businesses will likely be loathe to hire or purchase as much equipment until the uncertainty is resolved," the report states.