Try 3 months for $3

The water is too high and too fast to be safe for bridge workers on the Mississippi River.

All construction of the new Interstate 74 Bridge that involves access to the river came to a halt after last weekend's crest raised the river above the 20-foot mark.

"Flooding is impacting nearly all aspects of work in the river," said Sam Shea, transportation planner for the Iowa DOT. "Flooding — and especially the swift current — poses safety concerns, so some work is being reduced or is on hold for safety of the workers."

Unsafe access to the construction zone is creating a major setback.

The current in the channel is too swift to risk moving workers by boat from barge to barge. But it's also too risky to move the tall, heavy cranes that are needed to continue to raise pieces of the arches.

"You can imagine, if the barge rocks a few inches at the base, how much larger that rocking deflection is over a 60-foot-plus crane length," Shea said.

The arches are critical to continued progress on other major portions of the new spans. Until the arches for the westbound span are complete, the driving surface of the Iowa-bound span cannot be poured. The westbound span was supposed to be finished this fall, but the timing was based on the arches being finished by spring.

Fall flooding and a particularly harsh winter already had rendered the construction deadline untenable. The latest flood is even worse, and the overall impacts to the construction schedule will not be known until floodwaters recede and work resumes. River levels are expected to take many days to fall below the major flood stage of 18 feet, and additional rain could prolong the crest or even deliver another crest, depending on precipitation upstream.

In some cases, parts of the bridge that were under construction now are under water.

"For example, work on the eastbound bridge foundations and piers as well as westbound floor assembly in Moline are on hold, due to the areas being under water," Shea said.

With the pier bases under water, concrete cannot be poured into the molds built by iron workers.

"We won't pour concrete where there is flooding," Shea said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags