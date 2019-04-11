The water is too high and too fast to be safe for bridge workers on the Mississippi River.
All construction of the new Interstate 74 Bridge that involves access to the river came to a halt after last weekend's crest raised the river above the 20-foot mark.
"Flooding is impacting nearly all aspects of work in the river," said Sam Shea, transportation planner for the Iowa DOT. "Flooding — and especially the swift current — poses safety concerns, so some work is being reduced or is on hold for safety of the workers."
Unsafe access to the construction zone is creating a major setback.
The current in the channel is too swift to risk moving workers by boat from barge to barge. But it's also too risky to move the tall, heavy cranes that are needed to continue to raise pieces of the arches.
"You can imagine, if the barge rocks a few inches at the base, how much larger that rocking deflection is over a 60-foot-plus crane length," Shea said.
The arches are critical to continued progress on other major portions of the new spans. Until the arches for the westbound span are complete, the driving surface of the Iowa-bound span cannot be poured. The westbound span was supposed to be finished this fall, but the timing was based on the arches being finished by spring.
Fall flooding and a particularly harsh winter already had rendered the construction deadline untenable. The latest flood is even worse, and the overall impacts to the construction schedule will not be known until floodwaters recede and work resumes. River levels are expected to take many days to fall below the major flood stage of 18 feet, and additional rain could prolong the crest or even deliver another crest, depending on precipitation upstream.
In some cases, parts of the bridge that were under construction now are under water.
"For example, work on the eastbound bridge foundations and piers as well as westbound floor assembly in Moline are on hold, due to the areas being under water," Shea said.
With the pier bases under water, concrete cannot be poured into the molds built by iron workers.
"We won't pour concrete where there is flooding," Shea said.
Iron workers with Rock Island-based Local 111 have spent more than a year helping to build the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.
Millions of tons of rebar, or reinforced bar, is going into the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 will spend several years manipulating the rebar into precise configurations to give the span its strength.
An iron worker twists rebar, dubbed "rod busting," on a section of new bridge deck for the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Some iron workers do not like laying rebar for decking, because they must spend hours bent over.
Night-time work on the new Interstate 74 bridge is more frequent in warmer weather, and iron workers say the snow and ice make their work most dangerous. While few fear falling, slippery iron makes them more cautious.
On many days, cement trucks are constantly coming and going from the Moline shoreline and onto the Mississippi River. More than 100,000 cubic yards of cement is being used on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and the trucks are ferried by barge to the spots where they are needed.
Many of the jobs being done by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 are performed high above the Mississippi River. They are responsible for the proper placement of tons of rebar, which is the green rods seen in this photo and throughout the project area.
Iron workers build the "molds" into which concrete is poured for piers and other essential parts of the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 members of Iron Workers Local 111, Rock Island, ultimately will work on the new bridge.
More than a dozen cranes sometimes crowd the work zone on the Mississippi River, where the new Interstate 74 bridge is being built. The workers are ferried to the site by barge tows and boats.
Two 200-foot towers were shipped to the construction site of the new Interstate 74 bridge to support the erection of the arches. They arrived in 100-foot sections, were put together by iron workers, who then were lifted to the top to disconnect the towers from the cranes that raised them.
The piers that are visible at right will support the westbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge. To their left, caissons are visible, and piers for the eastbound span will be built upon those.
This photo was taken by Davenport iron worker Josh Rangel, looking down through one of the two 200-foot towers he helped put together. The towers will give support to the arches as they are built on either side of the river, meeting in the middle.
This odd-looking structure contains the base for the basket-handle design arches that will rise nearly 200 feet above the Mississippi River on the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Built by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111, this is one of eight bearings, four for each span, that will serve as anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. They will sit inside the top of the arch piers.
On the barge platform at right, two of the eight bearings that will anchor the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge await completion. Iron workers must tie the bearings in rebar before they are set into the arch piers.
About 60 local iron workers are assigned to the new Interstate 74 bridge. That number will more than double in the spring. The workers are ferried to areas of the work site by boats and, sometimes, barge tows.
An iron worker from Rock Island-based Local 111 took this sunrise photo of the work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Some workers said they take pictures of their progress every day.
Iron workers spend a considerable amount of their time on the new Interstate 74 bridge climbing and manipulating rebar into precise configurations. They build mold-like frames into which concrete is poured for piers, footings, bridge decking and other structural components.
Local iron workers spend time high above the Mississippi River, but they also spend time inside of it. Coffer dams were built to hold back water while caissons and other supports are built, drilling deep into the bedrock for strength.
Two 200-foot-tall towers are placed on either side of the piers from which the arches will rise for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Once erected, iron workers from Local 111, Rock Island, were raised onto the top of the towers to disconnect them from the cranes.
An iron worker with Local 111 is shown. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Gerald Rangel, left, and his son, Josh Rangel, stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 and currently is working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald Rangel, left, shares memories of working on the Interstate 74 bridge with his son, Josh, at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
A platform for one of the main arches is seen on the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
Hopper barges are seen on site at the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
The existing Interstate 74 bridge is seen through one of the piers on the new project.
A pier for the main arch of the Interstate 74 Bridge project takes shape in Bettendorf.
Construction on the new bridge can be viewed all around the existing Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf.
Barges holding construction equipment and supplies are on site at the Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf.
Piers have poured on land for the new bridge.
Piers crossing the Mississippi River have been completed.
A cofferdam is on site of the bridge project.
The end of the bridge deck was recently completed.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design," which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I-74 bridge. The first pieces of arch were in place this week on three out of the four anchors.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I-74 bridge.
Iron workers tie rebar for the eastbound arch piers for the new I 74 Interstate Bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
The green towers at left were raised to help accommodate the construction of the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. Three out of four of the first pieces of arch are in place on their anchors, but floodwater could slow progress.
Plans are to begin installation of the first segments of the westbound arch in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
