Fatal crash in Davenport claims the life of one man
The Davenport Police confirmed a one-vehicle fatal crash Sunday.

According to the police, fire and EMS, officers responded at 4:59 a.m. to the 3200 block of Harrison Street after the report of a vehicle off the roadway that had struck a tree.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Jeep Liberty traveling southbound on Harrison Street appeared to lose control, driving off the roadway to the west where it struck a tree, the police said in a news release.

According to the news release, an adult male — the apparent driver and sole occupant — sustained fatal injuries. The police said a combination of adverse roadway conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash at this time.

