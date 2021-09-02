Father and son bring frights and fun back to Quad-Cities with Midwest Monster Fest

Horror-loving father-and-son duo Jeff O'Neil and Ryker O'Neil are ready to invite people to share in the scares at the Midwest Monster Fest this weekend after canceling the festival in 2020.
The Midwest Monster Fest will fill the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, with frighteningly exciting vendors, artists and celebrity guests Friday through Sunday. Horror lovers will have the chance to interact with big names in the horror genre, watch scary movies at the event's independent film festival and participate in costume, F/X makeup, and horror-themed pinup contests.
Single-day tickets, weekend passes and VIP passes are available for purchase at www.mwmonsterfest.com and Co-op Records of Moline.
Jeff has always enjoyed horror, and has passed that love onto his son, Ryker O'Neil. The two are "peas in a pod," Jeff said, going to conventions around the Midwest to either sell collectibles and toys or just enjoy the festivities.
"He's been my sidekick since he was little," Jeff said.
Wary to introduce his son to the horror genre too early and cause a lifelong aversion, Jeff was surprised when Ryker said he was ready to watch scary movies at the age of 10. The first movie he watched all the way through was the remake of "The Hills Have Eyes."
Ryker, now 16 and a junior at United Township High School, enjoys F/X —or special effect — makeup, and often works his makeup magic on his dad, giving him scars and grisly wounds. He won't enter this year's makeup contest, however, as he will have a booth at the festival to sell his art.
This will be his first time manning a booth at Monster Fest, he helped out behind the scenes during the first event.
Having had an interest in drawing almost his entire life, Ryker really got serious about his art in eighth grade. He particularly enjoys drawing realistic faces, and gore art. Jeff has always encouraged his artistic talents, Ryker said, and pushes him to keep with it.
"My dad is my main inspiration," Ryker said.
After years of the father and son talking about doing a horror festival in the Quad-Cities, an injury took Jeff off-work and gave him plenty of time to plan. He decided to see how a festival would go, and it turned out better than he had imagined.
The first Midwest Monster Fest was held in 2019 at the Spotlight Theatre in Moline, and Jeff said he could tell it had already outgrown itself. They were worried about people who generally enjoy spooky things like haunted houses not showing up for the horror festival, but vendors and visitors came from all over the Midwest. The closest horror festival is a couple hours away, Jeff said, so there was a gap to be filled here.
"It was amazing to see the community kind of come together and enjoy the event and back something that me and my son just busted our butts on," Jeff said.
He decided to move it to the Rust Belt for the 2020 festival, but had to cancel when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This year's Monster Fest is two years in the making, Ryker said, and should be better than the inaugural festival. Most of the vendors booked for 2020 are coming to this year's festival, and Jeff has a lineup of actors from the oiginal "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives," which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Rust Belt general manager and event coordinator Angela Corso said this will be one of the first big events the venue has held since they opened back up. She is very excited to be bringing Midwest Monster Fest and other events back to the Rust Belt.
"We can't explain how good it feels," she said.