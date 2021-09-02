Father and son bring frights and fun back to Quad-Cities with Midwest Monster Fest

Ryker, now 16 and a junior at United Township High School, enjoys F/X —or special effect — makeup, and often works his makeup magic on his dad, giving him scars and grisly wounds. He won't enter this year's makeup contest, however, as he will have a booth at the festival to sell his art.

This will be his first time manning a booth at Monster Fest, he helped out behind the scenes during the first event.

Having had an interest in drawing almost his entire life, Ryker really got serious about his art in eighth grade. He particularly enjoys drawing realistic faces, and gore art. Jeff has always encouraged his artistic talents, Ryker said, and pushes him to keep with it.

"My dad is my main inspiration," Ryker said.

After years of the father and son talking about doing a horror festival in the Quad-Cities, an injury took Jeff off-work and gave him plenty of time to plan. He decided to see how a festival would go, and it turned out better than he had imagined.