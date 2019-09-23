Sister Ludmilla Benda is the driving force behind Sunday meals to the needy served at Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope in downtown Davenport. …

Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope

The Vineyard began in 2005 after the death of the Rev. Jim Conroy, a priest with whom Sister Ludmilla Benda had worked for 20 years at Our Lady of the River parish in LeClaire and at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport.

While he as St. Anthony's, Conroy started "McAnthony's Window," a daily food ministry that also distributed food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Conroy left Benda about $35,000 in his will. She used it to feed the hungry in a project she began on a sidewalk across from the Scott County Courthouse with food she made at her home.

After people began giving her donations, in 2006 she moved into the building on Pershing Avenue.