After 18 ½ years, Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope has served its last meal at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport.
Carol Gehrmann, president of the board of directors of Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope, said Monday the initiative is finished, according to the wishes of Sister Ludmilla Benda, who organized the free meals and giveaways.
“Sister Ludmilla became ill and went to the mother house (convent) 18 months ago,” Gehrmann said.
The site ran on donations. “She never wrote a grant. Everything was given to her to run this.”
Benda and Gehrmann talk regularly.
“Would you please run the place until the money runs out?” Benda asked Gehrmann, who added she did not want Gehrmann to write grants. “When the money runs out you can close up the shop and someone new can start,” she told Gehrmann.
“I granted her wishes as president of the board of directors,” Gehrmann said.
You have free articles remaining.
The site served breakfast and lunch on Sundays, when recipients also received hygiene items.
“We also gave seasonal things out – boots in the winter, shoes, coats, pants, underwear, socks and shorts in the spring,” said Gehrmann, who along with her husband, Phillip, did the shopping.
“Our last day was a week ago,” Gehrmann said. Benda also said neither her name nor Conroy’s name can be attached to the new initiative, Gehrmann said.
Some years ago, Benda said when Conroy left $35,000 to get the ministry started, she had no idea how long the money would last.
The Vineyard served 100 to 150 people weekly, said Gehrmann, who appreciates the work done by all the volunteers who gave money, time, baked goods and talent.
“The mission would never have been possible without the help of the community,” she said.