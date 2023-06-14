Father Daniel Mirabelli, the “rock” of Alleman Catholic High School in Rock island, has stepped down after 58 years with the school, co-Principal Mike Lootens said Tuesday.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Peoria website, Mirabelli was assigned to Alleman in 1965 and has been there ever since.

He was a longtime teacher and director of development for the school, as well as its biggest booster.

“He’ll be 92 this September,” Lootens said of Mirabelli.

“It’s going to be hard to imagine the school moving forward without him,” Lootens said. “One of the reasons I came back was because of Father Mirabelli.

“He was my teacher,” Lootens said. “I graduated in 1974 and my wife 1975. Father Mirabelli married us in 1979.”

Lootens said he came back in 2021 to help his alma mater through tough times. He described Mirabelli as “The rock holding the place together.”

Jim Meenan, who graduated from Alleman in 1973, said one couldn’t think of Alleman without thinking of Mirabelli.

“He’s is synonymous with Alleman High School,” Meenan said. “When people think of Alleman, they think of Father Mirabelli.”

“He did many good things on behalf of Alleman, and he would help other schools out when needed,” Meenan added.

“They named the heritage ball after him,” Meenan said. “It’s now the Father Mirabelli Heritage Ball.

“I bet he raised a million dollars for Alleman while he was there,” Meenan added. “He definitely believed in Alleman.”

Jim Harl who graduated from Alleman in 1973 and who served on Alleman’s board, said Mirabelli was the man people would want to be like.

“He’s a good man,” Harl said. “All the other accolades aside, he’s a good man. He’s the one we all would want to be like.

“At the end of the day it all boils down to those simple points for me,” Harl said. “He’s lived an amazing life. He’s lived a life of giving to others and to one institution. He lived a life in service to others. You think about the years he devoted to Alleman with the single focus of making that school as strong as it could be for the students. It was always about the students.”

Lootens added, “The lord has a special place for people like him.”

This is a developing story.