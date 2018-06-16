Ally Scott found a way to beat the heat and make sure her daughters, Skye, 4, and Brylee, 6, had their birthday party by inviting about 40 kids to the Davenport Water Park on Saturday.
With the sun shining and some thin cloud cover at 4 p.m. Saturday, Scott said it was the perfect day for a party.
“It’s a beautiful day for friends and family, and having a birthday party,” Scott said, as she watched the kids run through the jets of water.
But the timing for the party was fortuitous.
The high Saturday reached 95 degrees, which meant a heat index of near 105 degrees, said meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The heat index at 9 a.m. Saturday was 90 degrees, he said. By 11 a.m. the heat index had climbed to 97 degrees. “That’s not the air temperature,” Ervin said. “That’s how hot it felt with the heat and humidity. It was a pretty disgusting day if you didn’t have any access to a cool place.”
Father’s Day “may be a touch hotter than today,” Ervin said.
With the 34th annual Father’s Day Family Bike Ride by sponsored by River Action, taking frequent breaks and taking in water and sports drinks regularly will be the order of the day, Ervin said.
“The heat index is going to be 100-105 degrees during the bulk of the daytime hours,” Ervin said.
“Dealing with the heat starts with hydration and taking breaks,” he added. “While you always want to check on the young and the elderly, it’s the healthy people who usually find themselves in trouble. Ego takes over and they don’t take breaks or wait until they are thirsty before they drink.
“You want to drink and not get thirsty,” Ervin said. “By the time you’re thirsty, it’s too late.”
The normal high for Father’s Day ranges between 82-84 degrees. But that’s not going to be the case this year.
The warmest high for Father’s Day was 98 degrees set June 16, 1918. The warmest low was 78 degrees set June 20, 1937. The coldest high for Father’s Day was 54 degrees set June 18, 1876, while the coldest low was 43 degrees set June 21, 1992 and June 18, 1876.
The high today is expected to be about 94 degrees with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The heat may stick around Monday as well, Ervin said, but a cool front is expected to move in some time giving the area a break from the heat and dumping some rain.
With an expected high of 91 degrees Monday, there is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day, and a 50 percent chance of storms overnight.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day and a high of 83 degrees.