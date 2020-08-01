You have permission to edit this article.
Father shot at son’s funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday
Father shot at son’s funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday

  • Updated
A father was shot and killed at his son’s visitation Saturday at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, police said.

Officers provided few other details.

Friends and family gathered at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, where a heavy police presence continued into the afternoon. Police remained on the scene at both Genesis and Weerts hours after the shooting, which happened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot, though witnesses at the scenes said he is the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream scheduled on the Weerts Facebook page.

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at Weerts.

Jermier was born May 15, 2012, to Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter in Davenport, according to his obituary.

Police investigate gunfire Friday, Saturday throughout Davenport

Davenport police continue to investigate multiple gunfire incidents around the city Friday and Saturday, including a shooting Friday in which a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries:

  • About 4:30 p.m. Friday: Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 1200 Perry Street. Preliminary information described two vehicles exchanging gunfire with each other near the intersection of 12th and Perry Streets, where officers found fired cartridge cases and "one involved vehicle," according to a news release. No injuries were reported. Police seek information on a second involved vehicle described as a red Ford SUV.
  • About 5:45 p.m. Friday: Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 2200 W. 46th St., where officers found a man with gunshot injuries. Preliminary information described shots coming from a dark SUV at the man, who was standing in a yard. He was treated at the scene and transported to Genesis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
  • Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday: Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 6300 Western Ave., and found fired cartridge cases. Gunshots damaged a house in the 500 block of West 61st Street. No injuries were reported.
  • About 2:30 a.m. Saturday: Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 800 Oneida Ave., and found fired cartridge cases. No injuries or damage was reported.

Detectives continue to investigate the incidents. "At this time there is no information that any of these incidents are connected," the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

