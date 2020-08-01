Father shot at son’s funeral services in Davenport

A father was shot at his son’s visitation Saturday at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, police said.

Friends and family gathered at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, where a heavy police presence continued into the afternoon. Police remained on the scene at both Genesis and Weerts hours after the shooting, which happened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot, though witnesses at the scenes said he is the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream scheduled on the Weerts Facebook page.

Visitation was 9 a.m. until noon at Weerts.

Jermier was born May 15, 2012, to Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter in Davenport, according to his obituary.

