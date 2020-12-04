FBI asks for information on Breasia's birthday

DAVENPORT — The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what marks her 11th birthday.
The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information on Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July.
"Today is her 11th birthday," the agency tweeted Friday. The FBI says an award of more than $10,000 is being offered for information on the girl's whereabouts.
Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, has said the girl spent the night of July 9, a Thursday, with her half-brother and his father, Henry Earl Dinkins. The children were at Dinkins' apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. Lankford said Dinkins' girlfriend was there with the children and everything "seemed just fine."
According to Lankford, Breasia texted her using Dinkins' phone shortly after 9 p.m. that night to say good night.
Investigators said they are convinced Dinkins knows what happened to Breasia and he is the only "person of interest" connected to her disappearance.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender, was arrested July 10 for failing to register the address where he was living. He remains held at Scott County Jail, and has been named a person of interest in the case. Davenport Police do not call him a suspect, but they ask the public to call them if they recall seeing Dinkins' maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Davenport or Clinton County areas the night of July 9 or morning of July 10.