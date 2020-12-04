FBI asks for information on Breasia's birthday

DAVENPORT — The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what marks her 11th birthday.

The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information on Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July.

"Today is her 11th birthday," the agency tweeted Friday. The FBI says an award of more than $10,000 is being offered for information on the girl's whereabouts.

Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, has said the girl spent the night of July 9, a Thursday, with her half-brother and his father, Henry Earl Dinkins. The children were at Dinkins' apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. Lankford said Dinkins' girlfriend was there with the children and everything "seemed just fine."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Lankford, Breasia texted her using Dinkins' phone shortly after 9 p.m. that night to say good night.

Investigators said they are convinced Dinkins knows what happened to Breasia and he is the only "person of interest" connected to her disappearance.