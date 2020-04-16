FDA: Your grocery packaging is safe, no need to wipe it down

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Grocery shopping can be a bit more complicated and stressful these days, but there’s good news: There is no evidence that COVID-19 is being transmitted through food packaging, according to a consumer update recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We want to reassure consumers that there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” it states. “This particular coronavirus causes respiratory illness and is spread from person to person, unlike foodborne gastrointestinal or GI viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food.”

The update states that if you wish, you may “wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution.”