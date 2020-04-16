FDA: Your grocery packaging is safe, no need to wipe it down

Grocery shopping can be a bit more complicated and stressful these days, but there’s good news: There is no evidence that COVID-19 is being transmitted through food packaging, according to a consumer update recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We want to reassure consumers that there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” it states. “This particular coronavirus causes respiratory illness and is spread from person to person, unlike foodborne gastrointestinal or GI viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food.”
The update states that if you wish, you may “wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution.”
Continue to wear a face covering or mask while you are in grocery stores; wipe down shopping cart and basket handles; practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet between you and others; keep your hands away from your face; and wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds when you return home and again after you put away your groceries, it states.
As always, continue to rinse fresh fruits and vegetables; clean the lids of canned goods before opening them; regularly disinfect kitchen counters; and refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and other perishables within two hours of purchasing.
For more information, visit fda.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
