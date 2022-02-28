 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fed up with potholes? Here's what you can do about it.

  • 0

Got a hole in your street trying to wreck your vehicle? Here’s how the various Quad-Cities communities say you can report them so they can be addressed.

Davenport:

  • Report them on the city website at www.davenportiowa.com/pwrs.
  • Call the city at 563-326-7923. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Use the smartphone app SeeClickFix. The app can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.

Bettendorf:

  • Contact the city by telephone at 563-344-4088.
  • The city staff can also be contacted about potholes by email at pubworks@bettendorf.org.

Rock Island:

Moline:

  • Potholes in Moline can be reported online using the resident request application available on the city’s website.
  • The city can also be contacted by telephone at the Pothole Hotline at 309-524-2407.

East Moline:

  • Potholes can be reported by telephone by calling 309-752-1573, then dialing 0.
