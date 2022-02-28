Fed up with potholes? Here's what you can do about it.

Got a hole in your street trying to wreck your vehicle? Here’s how the various Quad-Cities communities say you can report them so they can be addressed.
Davenport:
- Report them on the city website at www.davenportiowa.com/pwrs.
- Call the city at 563-326-7923. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Use the smartphone app SeeClickFix. The app can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.
Bettendorf:
- Contact the city by telephone at 563-344-4088.
- The city staff can also be contacted about potholes by email at pubworks@bettendorf.org.
Rock Island:
- People wanting to report a pothole can contact the city by telephone at 309-732-2200.
- Potholes can also be reported virtually through the city's website at https://www.rigov.org/FormCenter/Request-Tracker-Forms-5/Service-Request-49.
Moline:
- Potholes in Moline can be reported online using the resident request application available on the city’s website.
- The city can also be contacted by telephone at the Pothole Hotline at 309-524-2407.
East Moline:
- Potholes can be reported by telephone by calling 309-752-1573, then dialing 0.