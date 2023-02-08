Feeling encouraged following President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address, Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, Ill.-17, is ready to work for the people.

Biden's speech Tuesday, Feb. 8 was met with standing ovations from Democrats and heckling from several Republicans. He touted progress that has been made from job growth to his infrastructure program, drug price cuts for seniors and laid out legislative goals while calling for unity in Congress.

"Democracy must not be a partisan issue," Biden said. "It's an American Issue."

The speech, which highlighted lowering cancer death rates to economic growth, protecting the right to vote, and access to reproductive health care left Sorensen hopeful and encouraged that work will get done to help the American people.

"The federal government really needs to work for the people," Sorensen said to reporters in a virtual news conference Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A former meteorologist who ran on climate science, Sorensen said he was happy the president brought up climate resiliency in his speech in which Biden highlighted lowering utility bills, creating sustainable jobs, and wanting to lead the world in clean energy.

Sorensen was appointed to the Science, Space, and Technology Committee which oversees agency budgets that total over $42 billion and its jurisdiction covers most non-defense and non-human-health Federal research and development.

"We need to make sure that we create good-paying and sustainable jobs—jobs meaning it's going to sustain us in a new environment," Sorensen said. "We're making the decisions that are going to have the best affect on our kids and our grandkids."

He also was appointed to the Agriculture Committee that oversees policies and agencies relating to agriculture, nutrition, rural development, and the 2023 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is legislation Congress passes every five years that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.

For central and northwest Illinois, Sorensen said he is focused on ensuring family farms can exist as pressure and competition increase from larger-owned farms and that they are easing the availability to get the products exported.

He is also looking forward to working with Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on legislation regarding rural health care accessibility.

A district that stretches from Rockford to the Quad Cities and all the way down to Bloomington-Normal, he said a lot of people in those rural areas are disconnected from health care — with some having to travel, some who can't afford health insurance or those who don't even have the means to get to a doctor — health care needs to be more accessible for rural communities.

"We have to understand today that if people don't have access to services, they don't have health care," he said.

At the end of the day, he said, they are there working for the American people and that he is hopeful Congress will be able to work through their differences and find common ground to get the work done.

"I'm not working just for the people who voted for me, I'm working for the people who didn't vote for me too."