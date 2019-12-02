Federal judge halts enforcement of Iowa ‘ag gag’ law

SF 519 created a new crime — “agricultural production facility trespass” — and made it illegal for a person to gain access to an agricultural production facility through deception if the person intends to cause “economic harm or other injury” to the “business interest” of the facility.

Since someone who finds and makes public any violations of food safety protocols, environmental protections, workers’ rights or animal welfare laws can damage a business’ reputation, opponents say the law unconstitutionally stifles free speech by violating provisions of the First Amendment designed to protect exposés, boycotts and protests of agricultural facilities.

State Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, said drafters were “very careful” to model the revised Iowa law after others that have withstood court scrutiny.

Rozenboom said he was “extremely disappointed” with Monday’s development.

“I think that we in the Legislature are the ones that make the laws. I don’t think judges do that, so I’m disappointed,” said Rozenboom, who noted he and several relatives were victims of an attempt by activists last May who “came to me lying through their teeth, trying to get access to my building” when he raises hogs.