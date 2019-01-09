Iowa’s controversial “ag-gag” law, is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
The law undercover investigations by journalists, food safety and labor advocates at slaughterhouses and factory farms illegal.
In the ruling, U.S. Southern District of Iowa Senior Judge James Gritzner said the 2012 state law violates the First Amendment’s free speech protections.
Animal rights groups, part of a lawsuit filed in 2017, said the measure prevented them from documenting cruel and inhumane practices in these facilities. Federal courts in Idaho and Utah also have struck down similar laws there.
The lawsuit was brought by the ACLU of Iowa, along with attorneys from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Law Offices of Matthew Strugar, Public Justice and the Center for Food Safety. They filed the lawsuit on behalf of several clients including two from Iowa. The Iowa groups are Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, which focuses on factory farms to advance worker justice, and Bailing Out Benji, a nonprofit organization that protects the welfare of dogs and puppies.
“An especially grievous harm to our democracy occurs when the government uses the power of the criminal laws to target unpopular speech to protect those with power — which is exactly what this law was always about,” said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director, in a statement. “It has effectively silenced advocates and ensured that animal cruelty, unsafe food safety practices, environmental hazards, and inhumane working conditions go unreported for years. We are so pleased that with the Court’s order today, it has finally been held to be unconstitutional.”
The ACLU plans a news conference at 3 p.m. today to talk more about the case. It will live stream the conference on it Facebook page.
The law threatened up to one year in jail for those individuals, journalists or advocacy groups who use undercover means to document or report on activities in the agricultural animal facilities.
In some circumstances, the law criminalized whistle-blowing by employees of these facilities.
The lawsuit asked the court to declare the law unconstitutional and enter an order blocking the state from enforcing it.
Gritzner said when the state seeks to regulate protected speech, “it bears the heavy burden of showing that the prohibition satisfies constitutional scrutiny.”
The defendants — Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Montgomery County Attorney Bruce Swanson — have not met their burden of proof to defend the law, the judge said.
He previously ruled it was a “content-based law” — one that targets speech based on its content, which is considered unconstitutional and may be justified only if the state proves that it was narrowly tailored to serve compelling state interests.
According to the ruling, the defendants asserted the law protects the state’s interests of private property and agriculture biosecurity.
They provided statements from lawmakers and then-Gov. Terry Branstad. The record “makes clear” these were not the only reasons for driving this law, the ruling notes. Some lawmakers also wanted to stop “subversive acts” by “groups that go out and gin up campaigns … to give the agricultural industry a bad name.”
Gritzner said the defendants didn’t produce any evidence to show prohibiting rights are actually necessary to protect perceived harms to property and biosecurity.
There’s nothing in the record to show how biosecurity is threatened by a person making a false statement to get access to, or employment in, an ag production facility.
Regarding private property and trespass concerns, Gritzner said, there already is a law in place to prevent individuals from entering a property “without consent of an owner.”
The ag gag law also is “overinclusive” due to its lack of limitations, Gritzner said in the ruling. The law has no limits, so it could be used in the “most innocent of circumstances.”
The issues of specific injunctive relief and claim for legal fees will be addressed later after each side submits briefs, Gritzner said.
In the years leading up to the enactment of the law in 2012, there were at least 10 undercover investigations of factory farms in Iowa, according to the ACLU. Since the law passed, there have been no investigations.
Gritzner in the previous ruling, which allowed the lawsuit to go forward last February, included some background on undercover investigations, including one at an Iowa pig farm in 2008, which showed workers were beating pigs with rods and sticking clothespins into pigs’ eyes and faces, and led to charges being filed against employees.