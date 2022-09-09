Federal transportation board holding Davenport public meeting next week on train merger

Feet from Nahant Marsh's 305-acre preserve teeming with wildlife in Davenport is a rail switch yard owned by Canadian Pacific.

As two North American rail companies seek approval from a federal transportation authority to merge and create a single-line rail system connecting Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, the preserve's executive director, Brian Ritter, is concerned about the deal's promise of more trains moving through the Iowa Quad-Cities.

For Ritter, with more trains comes more noise, greater likelihood of derailments or hazardous spillages, and the closing of a rail crossing that will make a quick jaunt to a marsh property across the tracks a 2-mile drive.

"We have concerns that if there's more trains moving through here there's inherently more opportunity for train accidents and spills," Ritter said. "It's one thing if it's a dry day is the river is at a normal level. Hopefully that can be contained. The fact that we're seeing more flooding than ever before on our stretch of the river is kind of a grave concern as well. That stuff could travel into our Marsh area."

He pointed to a derailment in LeClaire along the riverfront in 2020. Hazardous liquids didn't contaminate the river and no one was hurt, officials said at the time. And an Iowa Department of Natural Resources official told the Quad-City Times during the 2019 flood an oil/water separator that sits permanently on Canadian Pacific property leaked diesel into a Marsh property then-recently purchased but not yet restored. The rail road deployed boons to clean up the fuel and sent soil in for sample testing.

If the merger is approved, the Iowa Quad-Cities is expected to feel the pinch of greater freight train traffic, which companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern expect to attract because of greater efficiencies in a single-line rail system. Track between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City Missouri, is expected to see an increase from 8 to 22 trains per day.

Next week, the public can comment on the train merger and the Surface Transportation Board's draft environmental impact statement, which found apart from noise, the merger would have "negligible, minor, or temporary" impacts.

The meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The public can also make comments online or attend a virtual meeting. The Surface Transportation Board extended public comment until Oct. 14.

The rail companies say the deal would add local jobs and reduce the number of trucks on the road, making highway travel safer and reduce emissions.

As part of the process, Surface Transportation Board officials encouraged Canadian Pacific to negotiate with local municipalities to address concerns about more trains running through.

Davenport settled for as much as $10 million from the rail road company to address its concerns about access to the riverfront and noise in exchange for not commenting to the federal transportation authority. Bettendorf ($3 million), Muscatine ($3 million), and LeClaire ($750,000) also agreed to settle. Other cities, such as Camanche, Washington, and Princeton, rebuffed Canadian Pacific because of requirements to close crossings and too little cash offered, city officials told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

As part of its agreement, Davenport agreed to close a rail intersection at Wapello Avenue, just across from the Nahant Marsh educational center. Without the intersection, Nahant staff and visitors will have to take a 2-mile trek to property across the tracks from its operations center.

Ritter would like to see some kind of pedestrian or utility vehicle access so staff can easily access its property across the tracks. Nahant bought the property — a former farm field — in 2018. It has since spent close to $750,000 restoring the field into wetlands, built a berm and trail around so visitors can see the newly restored land.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Nahant Marsh and the city's public works department had a good relationship and she was confident that they could work something out.

Ritter said the Marsh, which used to be a skeet and sees about 23,000-24,000 visitors a year.

"Since we're in train yard right behind us switching cleaning and so if we go from eight trains a day to 22 or 24 train a day I can't imagine trying to run programs out here," Ritter said. "Just the overall visitor experience."