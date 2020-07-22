Federally endangered bee found at Nahant Marsh in Davenport

Loving's bee is the first confirmed sighting of the rare creature in Scott County.

"I was extremely excited," Loving, Nahant's director of education, said.

As it happens, bumble bees are Loving's specialty and, being an educator, she likes telling people about them. You have questions? She has answers.

Why are bumble bees important? They are important, she said, because they are "buzz" pollinators. Certain plants — notably the widely planted and beloved tomato — will not pollinate without the vibration caused by the flight muscles of the bee while clinging to the flower.

The vibration opens the flower so that its pollen, the male part, can be released, finding its way to the female part of the flower to make a tomato.

How are they identified? Bumble bees generally are identified by the color segments of their abdomen. The rusty patch has, as its name implies, a rusty patch on its second yellow segment. There is a close "look alike" bee that is very common, but it lacks the yellow coloring around the patch.

How do rusty patch bumble bees live? They don't live in a hive like a honey bee. Instead, they nest underground or in cavities such as an abandoned birdhouse, Loving said.