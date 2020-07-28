You are the owner of this article.
Federation of Labor AFL-CIO cancels annual East Moline Labor Day Parade
The Quad City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, along with the QC Labor Day Parade Alliance, has canceled the 37th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade normally held in September.

The decision was made because of Illinois Gov. JB  Pritzker’s COVID-19 guidelines and in the interest of public safety, according to a news release.

“For the safety of our community, and due to the Illinois Governor’s COVID response plan, it is not possible to have a safe family community event this year," QC Federation of Labor President Dino Leone said in the release.

The annual parade is the only Labor Day parade in the Quad Cities completely operated and staffed by volunteer union labor. The parade would have been held on Monday, Sept. 7, with a traditional kickoff at the Deere Harvester Plant.

The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance was involved in the operational decision.

“The parade committee is dedicated to having the best parade in our history next year in 2021," said Mike Malmstrom, longtime parade volunteer.

The Quad-City Federation of Labor represents more than 60 Quad-City unions and more than 33,000 union workers and their families.

