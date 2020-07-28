Federation of Labor AFL-CIO cancels annual East Moline Labor Day Parade

The Quad City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, along with the QC Labor Day Parade Alliance, has canceled the 37th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade normally held in September.

The decision was made because of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 guidelines and in the interest of public safety, according to a news release.

“For the safety of our community, and due to the Illinois Governor’s COVID response plan, it is not possible to have a safe family community event this year," QC Federation of Labor President Dino Leone said in the release.

The annual parade is the only Labor Day parade in the Quad Cities completely operated and staffed by volunteer union labor. The parade would have been held on Monday, Sept. 7, with a traditional kickoff at the Deere Harvester Plant.

The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance was involved in the operational decision.