'Feels like Prohibition': Davenport aldermen want to push pause on new neighborhood bars

A pair of Davenport Aldermen want to push pause on the opening of new neighborhood bars and vehicle repair services in certain parts of the downtown, West End and other areas of the city.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, and Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, have requested a moratorium until July 13 on special use permits for bars and vehicle repair services in neighborhood commercial districts, as well as the conversion of single-family residences to duplexes.
"The city continues to experience nuisances related to bars and vehicle repairs in commercial districts that are in close proximity to residential neighborhoods," according to a city memo. "In addition, there are concerns for the stability of vulnerable neighborhoods that cannot withstand the negative impacts of bars, vehicle repairs or the conversion of single-family homes into two-family homes."
Aldermen will discuss the item at their Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers at City Hall, 226 W. 4th St.
Attendance by the public is limited to no more than 10 people due to city COVID-19 restrictions. Video of the meeting will be streamed live on the city's website at www.davenportiowa.com/watchlive.
Davenport officials rewrote the city's outdated zoning laws last year, aimed in part at reducing the prevalence of bars and retail alcohol sales along certain commercial corridors "to enhance neighborhood compatibility."
Among the goals of the new zoning code was to clarify the permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors by restricting certain commercial activity. However, Meginnis and Dunn argue special use permits have created a "loophole."
"My request for the moratorium was based on the fact that we are trying to protect our older neighborhoods and encourage reintroduction of business entities that strengthen rather than cause problems for them," Meginnis said. "And that was one of the aims of the new zoning code. When staff feels that they almost are required to recommend the Special Use based on the fact that there are already these grandfathered uses nearby, it sort of defeats the intent and aim of the part of the new zoning code."
As opposed to a rezoning, which requires City Council and Plan and Zoning Commission review and approval, special use permits are granted by the city's five-member, quasi-judicial Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The permits grant exceptions for specified uses otherwise prohibited by the city's zoning code after a public hearing and subject to review and necessary conditions.
Meginnis argues the special exceptions allow property owners to skirt stricter scrutiny under the city's rezoning process, and has led to businesses operating near homes that pose a nuisance.
She and Dunn said the moratorium preserves the status quo while the zoning districts are studied and regulations developed "to protect the character and maintain the stability of the city's residential and non-residential areas," according to a city memo.
Ryan Kopf, 32, of Davenport, was granted a special use permit in October to open a "low-intensity 'nerd bar'" at 1460 W. 3rd St.
Kopf described the business as a lounge dedicated to celebrating "nerdy pop-culture," from comics to video games to collectibles and more, where the sale of alcohol "is an incidental part of that, because we have to make money somehow."
In his application to the city, Kopf noted the building is already zoned as commercial property in a neighborhood that already contains bars, liquor stores and restaurants within two blocks.
Kopf said he feels the bar will benefit the entire neighborhood by improving the exterior of the property with new siding, a new roof and solar panels.
Asked about the proposed moratorium, Kopf said "it feels like Prohibition is happening again in Davenport."
"Having a place within walking distance of your home to go grab a drink and your car dropped off to have it repaired just seems convenient to me," he said. "It’s making it harder for a local small business owner to start a business there," and restricts the ability to fill empty storefronts "by taking away possible sources of revenue and sources of entertainment for the community."