'Feels like Prohibition': Davenport aldermen want to push pause on new neighborhood bars

Among the goals of the new zoning code was to clarify the permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors by restricting certain commercial activity. However, Meginnis and Dunn argue special use permits have created a "loophole."

"My request for the moratorium was based on the fact that we are trying to protect our older neighborhoods and encourage reintroduction of business entities that strengthen rather than cause problems for them," Meginnis said. "And that was one of the aims of the new zoning code. When staff feels that they almost are required to recommend the Special Use based on the fact that there are already these grandfathered uses nearby, it sort of defeats the intent and aim of the part of the new zoning code."