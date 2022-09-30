Fellow boater first came to assistance of overturned sailboat Thursday in Davenport

Another boater first came to the assistance of the operator of a sailboat that overturned Thursday in the Mississippi River.

The boat overturned in the afternoon, roughly in the area of the 1200 block of East River Drive in Davenport. Both the Davenport and Bettendorf fire departments deployed to assist.

The Bettendorf Fire Department’s rescue boat and a private boat were in the water with the overturned sailboat as of about 3 p.m. A Davenport rescue boat was also called out, but was not with them at that time. A Davenport fire official standing by on shore said no one was hurt.

When the Bettendorf rescue boat arrived, the other boater had already helped the owner of the sailboat from the water, Steve Knorrek, Bettendorf Fire Department chief, said. The owner was the only person in the sailboat when it overturned.

The other boater and the rescue boat worked together to recover the overturned boat, Knorrek said. That effort included turning it upright, towing it to shore and helping get it out of the water.