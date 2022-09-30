 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fellow boater first came to assistance of overturned sailboat Thursday in Davenport

  • 0
Capsized boat

A boat capsized Thursday in the Mississippi River.

 ANTHONY WATT

Another boater first came to the assistance of the operator of a sailboat that overturned Thursday in the Mississippi River.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The boat overturned in the afternoon, roughly in the area of the 1200 block of East River Drive in Davenport. Both the Davenport and Bettendorf fire departments deployed to assist.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

The Bettendorf Fire Department’s rescue boat and a private boat were in the water with the overturned sailboat as of about 3 p.m. A Davenport rescue boat was also called out, but was not with them at that time. A Davenport fire official standing by on shore said no one was hurt.

When the Bettendorf rescue boat arrived, the other boater had already helped the owner of the sailboat from the water, Steve Knorrek, Bettendorf Fire Department chief, said. The owner was the only person in the sailboat when it overturned.

People are also reading…

The other boater and the rescue boat worked together to recover the overturned boat, Knorrek said. That effort included turning it upright, towing it to shore and helping get it out of the water.

Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aerial views over Florida reveal the utter destruction left by Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News