In Louisa County, people use boats to get to their homes near 172 Street, just off Highway 61. Louisa County is now under the federal disaster declaration and can register for grant assistance from FEMA.
Mississippi river flooding in Buffalo, Iowa, Friday, May 31, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
In Louisa County, people use boats to get to their homes near 172 Street, just off Highway 61. Louisa County is now under the federal disaster declaration and can register for grant assistance from FEMA.
According to a FEMA update, Monday is the deadline for nine counties designated for federal individual assistance because of March 12-June 15 severe storms and flooding.
Scott and Louisa counties are among those designated for federal individual assistance to homeowners and renters.
Since the federal disaster declaration was granted for Iowa, there have been 2,484 total registrations for federal individual assistance.
As of June 25, Iowa homeowners and renters have received more than $13.9 million from the Individuals and Households Program. Of that, nearly $12.3 million is in housing assistance and more than $1.6 million is in other-needs assistance.
Disaster survivors can ask questions about their cases at FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week (for now). Multilingual operators are available.
As of June 25, 336 requests for public assistance have been submitted for approval by governmental entities and nonprofits seeking to be eligible for funds to repair or replace damaged infrastructure.
Hazard mitigation
Hazard mitigation supports local projects to reduce or eliminate future disaster damage. The state has opened the grant application period for the program to be offered statewide for eligible applicants in all 99 Iowa counties.
National Flood Insurance Program
As of June 25, 301 flood-insurance claims that relate to the March 12-June 15 flooding have been filed. More than $9.8 million in claims have been paid.
As of June 26, more than $27.9 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 294 homeowners and renters, and 23 businesses. Deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan is Monday.
Information about how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster, or call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or low hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Other federal agencies
FEMA has tasked four federal agencies to assist in recovery efforts:
The Corporation for National and Community Service deployed more than 70 AmeriCorps members to assist impacted communities in Fremont and Mills counties. Currently, there are 17 AmeriCorps members on the ground, mucking out and gutting 75 homes in Mills and Fremont counties. They have cleared 2,447 cubic yards of debris.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides technical support for FEMA’s public-assistance and housing efforts.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency retrieved hazardous containers such as propane tanks and farm chemical tanks dislodged by the flooding in seven western Iowa counties. By the end of the mission in mid-June, 2,082 containers had been retrieved. The containers were recycled or otherwise disposed of properly.
The U.S. Geological Service has documented high water marks to help document flood levels.
Disaster legal services
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Survivors in the counties in the presidential disaster declaration can get free legal help with issues such as assistance with home-repair contracts and with life-, medical- and property-insurance claims. The toll-free legal hotline is 833-885-9876, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Crisis counseling
Iowans who feel overwhelmed by prolonged effects of the disaster can call the Iowa Concern 24-hour line at 800-447-1985 to connect with Project Recovery Iowa services or a stress counselor for free assistance.
Disaster Survivor Assistance teams
From March 28-May 31, Disaster Survivor Assistance teams visited 9,841 homes in the nine counties eligible for individual assistance. Teams registered survivors for assistance and provided accessible, in-person, case-specific information and referrals.
Disaster Recovery Centers
All Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the nine Iowa counties have closed.
For latest disaster recovery information on a variety of topics that range from cleanup to hiring contractors for repairs and rebuilding: FEMA assistance: www.fema.gov/disaster/4421
Small Business Administration assistance: www.SBA.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. The website gives details on SBA assistance, including information on disaster loans and how to apply.